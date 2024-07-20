RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its position in RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in RTX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in RTX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.81. 7,229,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.