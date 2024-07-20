Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.36.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$33.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

In other news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

