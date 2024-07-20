SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

MFC stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

