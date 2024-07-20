SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

