SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE PCK opened at $5.88 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
