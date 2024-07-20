SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,693 Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

ASAI stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

