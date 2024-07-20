SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Western Union by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,274,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,672,000 after buying an additional 186,922 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after acquiring an additional 721,331 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,528,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 188,462 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

