SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 27.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of HP by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

