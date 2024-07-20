Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $43.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,752,000 after buying an additional 169,923 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

