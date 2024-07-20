Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.86 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $1,280.49 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.76 or 0.05239995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00042857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,824,305,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,803,725,373 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.