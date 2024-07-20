Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTFGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $926.47 million for the quarter.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SARTF stock remained flat at $214.43 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $193.23 and a twelve month high of $338.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

See Also

Earnings History for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.