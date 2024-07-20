Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Posts Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $926.47 million for the quarter.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
SARTF stock remained flat at $214.43 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $193.23 and a twelve month high of $338.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
