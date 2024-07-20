SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Critical Survey

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. SBA Communications pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust pays out 138.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 20.61% -10.75% 5.40% Starwood Property Trust 21.20% 9.99% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SBA Communications and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SBA Communications and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 2 9 1 2.92 Starwood Property Trust 0 4 3 1 2.63

SBA Communications presently has a consensus price target of $248.31, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Volatility and Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBA Communications and Starwood Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.71 billion 8.28 $501.81 million $5.10 40.98 Starwood Property Trust $2.05 billion 3.12 $339.21 million $1.39 14.58

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Starwood Property Trust. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Starwood Property Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

