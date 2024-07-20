Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 782,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

