Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.65 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.65 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,851.20 or 1.00059572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011711 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00075678 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041223 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.