Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.65 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.65 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010975 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009558 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,851.20 or 1.00059572 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011711 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006928 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00075678 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Seele-N Token Trading
