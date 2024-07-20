Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SXT opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $81.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.