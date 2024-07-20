ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) PT Raised to $76.00 at Hovde Group

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after acquiring an additional 221,507 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 364,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

