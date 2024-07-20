Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of SBNY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.