Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLP. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $791.20 million, a P/E ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.