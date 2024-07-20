Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $324.00 price target on the stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 84.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 15.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

