South Plains Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

South Plains Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 54.9% per year over the last three years. South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

