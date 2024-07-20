South Plains Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.
South Plains Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 54.9% per year over the last three years. South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
South Plains Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on South Plains Financial
About South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than South Plains Financial
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Stock Average Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.