SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 913,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 317,633 shares.The stock last traded at $99.25 and had previously closed at $99.22.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,182,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after buying an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,996,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.