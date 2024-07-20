SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.73. 8,665,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

