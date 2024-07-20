SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
MDY stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $550.66. 716,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,167. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $569.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.03 and a 200-day moving average of $529.62.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.