SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

MDY stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $550.66. 716,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,167. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $569.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.03 and a 200-day moving average of $529.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.