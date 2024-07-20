SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.88

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.88 and last traded at $159.63, with a volume of 1775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.06.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $718.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average is $151.28.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

