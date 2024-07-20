Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAVE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 178,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,621,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.