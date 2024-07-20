S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

