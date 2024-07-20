Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 23,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 4,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38 and a beta of 0.75.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
See Also
