Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 23,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 4,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stabilis Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

