StakeWise Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $129.59 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $129.59 million and approximately $272,848.30 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $3,600.43 or 0.05366147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,992 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,993.12503188. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,589.84523925 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $664,198.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

