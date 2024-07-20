State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,319 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after buying an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AFG opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

