State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 12,449 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Globe Life worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,526.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.8% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 850,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,976,000 after purchasing an additional 122,255 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.