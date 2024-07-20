State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,316 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

