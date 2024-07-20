State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Catalent worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 498,540 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

