State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Service Co. International worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $76.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

