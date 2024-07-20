State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 14,612 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77,131 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

