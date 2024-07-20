State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 9,630 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $254.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $156.49 and a one year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.