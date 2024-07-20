State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Assurant worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Assurant by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 143,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $169.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

