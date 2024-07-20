State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after buying an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

