State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 195 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AptarGroup by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AptarGroup by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 3,141.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 106,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average of $140.37. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.71 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

