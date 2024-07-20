State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.5 %

LAMR opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.66.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.