State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

Get State Street alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.