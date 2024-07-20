Status (SNT) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Status has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $99.66 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,479.33 or 1.00031623 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011742 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00074214 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,902,681,284 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,902,681,283.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02604346 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,405,838.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

