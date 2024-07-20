Steem Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Steem has a market capitalization of $94.92 million and $3.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,550.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.17 or 0.00586286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00109331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00035478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00245171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00070774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,952,335 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

