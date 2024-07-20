Steem Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $100.37 million and $7.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,094.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.97 or 0.00588674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00109044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00035702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00243695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00070832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,990,285 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

