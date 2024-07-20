Steem Reaches Market Cap of $95.31 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $95.31 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,434.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00590747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00109191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00035804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00243930 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00050329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00070685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,972,097 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

