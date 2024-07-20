StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.08.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

