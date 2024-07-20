StockNews.com Downgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHO opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.