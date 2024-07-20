StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,329.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.