StockNews.com Upgrades Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 1.1 %

QUAD opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $315.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

