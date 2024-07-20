StockNews.com Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $461.89.

Shares of BLD opened at $447.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $470.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.01 and a 200-day moving average of $400.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 135,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

