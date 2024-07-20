STP (STPT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.63 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, STP has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market cap of $92.47 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,314.06 or 0.99971864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00074931 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04808729 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,262,684.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

